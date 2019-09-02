Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.26. Starcom shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,624,272 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.20.

Get Starcom alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Rosenberg acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,498.76).

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.