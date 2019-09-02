Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.95

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $27.17. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 16,156 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STND)
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
