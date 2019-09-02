Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.95

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.95 and traded as high as $27.17. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 16,156 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 171,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

