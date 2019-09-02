Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,318. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

