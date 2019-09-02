Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.75. 131,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 275.66 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

