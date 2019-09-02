Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,115,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 545,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,914. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

