Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of KSU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 946,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

