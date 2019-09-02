Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,063,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

