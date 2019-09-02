Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.39% of SITE Centers worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.