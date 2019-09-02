Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. 12,991,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,079,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

