Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 6,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,903,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

