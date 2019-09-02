St Barbara Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SBM)

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. St Barbara has a 12 month low of A$2.48 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of A$5.15 ($3.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.52.

In related news, insider Robert (Bob) Vassie 131,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

