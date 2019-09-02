SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $23,573.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00788870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00240117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003799 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

