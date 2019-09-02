Spiking Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Spiking has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $28,223.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.04854800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking's official Twitter account is

Spiking's official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

