Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.08. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 7,064 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

