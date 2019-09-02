Sphere 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,360.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $302,336.00 and $1,360.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002378 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00149046 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,443.36 or 1.00800986 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000400 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

