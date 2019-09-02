Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $668.34

Spectrum Group International Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.34 and traded as high as $685.00. Spectrum Group International shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Spectrum Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

