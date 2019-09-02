Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 7.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 1.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 116.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:DFE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a one year low of $1,100.50 and a one year high of $1,462.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26.

