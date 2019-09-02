Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 12,760 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.39. 1,299,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

