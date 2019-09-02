Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,750 Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 84,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.60. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

