Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 9,819,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,942,749. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

