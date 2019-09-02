Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 138.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 113,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. 4,217,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

