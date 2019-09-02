Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,830 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. 16,873,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478,729. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

