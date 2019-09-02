SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BWX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 12 month low of $544.00 and a 12 month high of $559.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88.

