SounDAC Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $192,619.00 and approximately $3,233.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000934 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

