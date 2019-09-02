SONM Price Tops $0.0114 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, COSS and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $223,542.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00222423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.01313871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018520 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00089517 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022044 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Liqui, COSS, YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

