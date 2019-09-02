Soma (SCT) Trading 158.8% Higher Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Soma token can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. Soma has a total market capitalization of $298,601.00 and $973,825.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soma has traded up 158.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002377 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00149098 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,255.61 or 0.99868436 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002996 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000402 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

