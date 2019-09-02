SolarCoin Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $918.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00651560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000703 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,786,645 coins and its circulating supply is 55,565,597 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.