SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.26

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and traded as high as $46.37. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 3,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoftBank Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

