SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SMGZY stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

