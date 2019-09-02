SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 141,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,186. The stock has a market cap of $273.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.