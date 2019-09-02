SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Critical Contrast

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SINA and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 4 5 0 2.56 PTC 2 7 7 0 2.31

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $63.93, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. PTC has a consensus price target of $91.60, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than PTC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINA and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 1.40 $125.56 million $1.70 24.22 PTC $1.24 billion 6.07 $51.98 million $0.90 72.74

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. SINA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 6.84% 3.80% 2.38% PTC 2.63% 10.44% 4.65%

Volatility & Risk

SINA has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

