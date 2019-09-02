Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.80% of Simply Good Foods worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 121,530 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,293,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 226,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 207,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 328,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.