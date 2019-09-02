Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,946 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 275,347 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10,871.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,173,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

SVM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,807. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

