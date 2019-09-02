Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.77. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 420,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,938. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,939,000 after buying an additional 198,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 670,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.