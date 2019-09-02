Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.26. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 12,025 shares trading hands.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

