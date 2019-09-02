Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.62).

SHL stock opened at €35.71 ($41.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 1 year high of €39.95 ($46.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

