Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.02

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.02 and traded as low as $180.01. Shore Capital Group shares last traded at $180.01, with a volume of 1,156 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

About Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

