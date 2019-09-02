Shivom (OMX) Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 160.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Shivom has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. Shivom has a market cap of $486,091.00 and $47.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.04589674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

