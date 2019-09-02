Shamrock Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,037 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. now owns 347,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,234 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

