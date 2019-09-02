Shamrock Asset Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. L3Harris accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $306,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.07.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $215.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.