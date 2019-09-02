Shamrock Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,477,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,638. The firm has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

