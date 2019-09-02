Shamrock Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 290,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,718. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

