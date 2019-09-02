Shamrock Asset Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 961,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

