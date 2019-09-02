Shamrock Asset Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.