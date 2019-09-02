Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.86

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $122.86 and traded as low as $110.00. Serica Energy shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 92,554 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 159 ($2.08) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.86.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

