Sentinel Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $830,977.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $830,977.00 and approximately $488.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00220881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01346743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021043 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

