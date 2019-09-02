Scout Security (ASX:SCT) Trading Down 18.4%

Shares of Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT) fell 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 663,117 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

About Scout Security (ASX:SCT)

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

