ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $922.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $863.30 million to $982.20 million. ScanSource posted sales of $972.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SCSC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 61,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $718.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ScanSource by 4.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 106,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $3,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 842.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 406,441 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 93.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 115.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

