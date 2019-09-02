SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 1%

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.25, approximately 1,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

