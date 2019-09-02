Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NYSE SAR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

